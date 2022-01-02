STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Action plan devised for children’s vaccination against Covid in Kerala

A children’s vaccination centre will have pink colour boards at its entrance, registration area and vaccination area.

Published: 02nd January 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

School children, School students

School children (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has devised an action plan to administer Covid vaccine to children in the 15-18 age group from Monday. Online registration has already begun. Covaxin will be given at general/ district/ taluk and community health centres on all days except Wednesday till January 10. While these hospitals will set up special centres, children’s vaccination centres will be open on four days including Sundays at all family health centres and PHCs.

A children’s vaccination centre will have pink colour boards at its entrance, registration area and vaccination area.The health officials have advised children to register on the CoWIN portal and go to the vaccination centres with a smartphone or a computer having internet access. Schools will help children who are unable to register on their own. Spot registration is also available. Each institution will provide the details of the number of vaccinated and non-vaccinated persons to the district education officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 COVID vaccine children
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp