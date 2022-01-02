Action plan devised for children’s vaccination against Covid in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has devised an action plan to administer Covid vaccine to children in the 15-18 age group from Monday. Online registration has already begun. Covaxin will be given at general/ district/ taluk and community health centres on all days except Wednesday till January 10. While these hospitals will set up special centres, children’s vaccination centres will be open on four days including Sundays at all family health centres and PHCs.

A children’s vaccination centre will have pink colour boards at its entrance, registration area and vaccination area.The health officials have advised children to register on the CoWIN portal and go to the vaccination centres with a smartphone or a computer having internet access. Schools will help children who are unable to register on their own. Spot registration is also available. Each institution will provide the details of the number of vaccinated and non-vaccinated persons to the district education officer.