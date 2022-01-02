Couple found hanging in Thrissur, cops say suicide

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A middle-aged couple was found dead at their residence in Arattupuzha here on Saturday. Cheripparambil Sivadasan, 55, and his wife Sudha, 50, are the deceased. The body of Sivadasan, who was a coconut plucker, was found hanging from a tree in front of their house. On seeing this, neighbours frantically searched for Sudha and found her hanging from the ceiling in one of the rooms. She eked out a living by working as a care giver.

An officer of Cherpu station said,” During inquest, empty tablet covers were found and it is suspected that Sudha consumed poison. Primary evidence indicated that the deaths could be a case of suicide, but this can only be confirmed after post-mortem report. “The couple used to quarrel frequently but there were hardly any financial issues involved, at least not that anyone knew of,” police officers said. The couple stayed alone since their children lived independently after marriage.