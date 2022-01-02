STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, tasty rice varieties suiting local preferences to be sold by ration shops

The FCI’s approval for the state’s request follows a series of consultations led by state Food Minister G R Anil.

Published: 02nd January 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rice, paddy

Representational Image (Photo | Express)

By MS Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ration shops in the state will be able to distribute more tasty rice in the near future, if the plan works out. This comes in the wake of the Union food minister and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) accepting a request from the state food and civil supplies department to allot rice varieties preferred by the people here.

Following this,  ration shops will distribute Andhra Jaya, Surekha and Bondalu rice varieties that dominate the local market. Currently, the variety distributed through the public distribution system (PDS) is Sona Masoori, which does not suit local preferences. The distribution of Andhra Jaya and Surekha will be a big intervention by the government as it will lead to drastic price reduction in the open market. 

The FCI’s approval for the state’s request follows a series of consultations led by state Food Minister G R Anil. He had taken up the matter with his Central counterpart Piyush Goyal and senior food ministry and FCI officers. 

A source in the state food department said that the exclusion of Andhra Jaya from the grain allocation to Kerala was suspicious. “Andhra Pradesh government representatives said only about 25% of Andhra Jaya produced there is consumed domestically. The rest is either sold to private parties or procured for the Central pool. Surprisingly, PDS in Kerala didn’t get a share from that for a long time. Certain officers hinted at lobbying by leading players in Kerala’s rice market,” said an officer. The FCI has also accepted the request to supply equal quantities of raw rice and boiled rice for all categories.

10 kg of rice

Non-priority card holders in the PDS will get 10kg of rice this month as against the normal sanction of 4kg, the food minister told reporters here on Saturday. Of this, 7kg will be given for Rs 10.90 a kg and 3kg for Rs 15 a kg. Inmates of orphanages, who hold brown card, will be given 5kg rice. Of this, 2kg will be given for Rs 10.90 a kg and 3kg for Rs 15 a kg. Subsidy card holders can purchase an additional 3kg by paying Rs 15 a kg. The minister said that all offices under the food and civil supplies department will switch to e-office from February 2022. 

