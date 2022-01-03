IAC Vikrant's construction shining example of quest for Atmanirbharta: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu - who reviewed the progress of work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, Vikrant, at the Cochin Shipyard on Sunday - has said that the capability in designing and constructing an aircraft carrier is a shining example of the nation's quest for 'Atmanirbharta', or self-reliant India.

Naidu also appreciated the efforts of the Indian Navy and the Cochin Shipyard towards strengthening indigenous warship building capabilities, and expressed satisfaction at the progress made so far despite Covid-related challenges. He visited the shipyard after returning to Kochi from Lakshadweep.

Earlier, the Vice-President was accorded a warm reception at the naval airport in Kochi. He reached the city on a special Indian Air Force plane. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar and Industries Minister P Rajeeve welcomed him at the airport.

Cochin Shipyard chairman and managing director Madhu S Nair briefed Naidu in detail on the uniqueness of the IAC project, the progress of construction and the contribution of indigenous technologies. The chairman also explained the shipyard's strengths and its contributions in developing indigenous technologies and creating world class capabilities.

The Vice-President was also briefed on the efforts being made towards the ship's delivery and commissioning before August 2022 to commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The indigenous content in the construction of the IAC is close to 76 per cent of the overall project cost of Rs 19,341 crore.

Naidu also visited the hanger and flight decks of the vessel. He was accompanied by Governor Khan, Minister Rajeeve and Rear Admiral Antony George, the Chief of Staff of Southern Naval Command. The Vice-President will leave for Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Vice-President visits Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory

The Vice-President visited the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) in Kochi. He was the chief guest at a function arranged in connection with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He also laid the foundation stone of the Towed Array Integration Facility.