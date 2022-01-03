STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Major fire breaks out at scrap shop near hospital in Thiruvananthapuram

As many as five firefighting units have been pushed into service to douse the flames (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major fire broke out at a scrap shop near PRS Hospital in Karamana on Monday.

The blaze was reported by noon and the Fire and Rescue Services team are attempting to extinguish the fire, which has completely gutted the scrap shop.

The fire has created a major scare as it erupted in a heavily populated area. There are more than 50 houses located in the vicinity, while the PRS hospital is located a stone's throw away.

PRS hospital authorities said the hospital is not affected and the patients and staff are safe.

Local residents said they were hearing the sound of small explosions from the scrap yard where bottles and combustible materials were stored.

The fire was so enormous that it gutted a coconut tree and spread to a house situated behind the scrap shop.  

As many as five firefighting units were pushed into service to douse the flames. Fire and Rescue Services officials said they were trying their best to contain the flames.

