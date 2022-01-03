STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nair Service Society warns Kerala government against ignoring its demands

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair expressed the organisation's strong displeasure over government's apathy in bringing the Mannam Jayanthi holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Nair Service Society.

Nair Service Society (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Nair Service Society (NSS), on Sunday, observed the 145th jayanthi (birth anniversary) of its founder Mannath Padmanabhan without any fanfare. The ceremony started with NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair lighting the lamp and offering flowers at the Mannam Samadhi mandapam in the morning.

Speaking at the event, Nair expressed the organisation's strong displeasure over government's apathy in bringing the Mannam Jayanthi holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

"NSS' lone demand to the LDF government is to include Mannam Jayanthi holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Though the NSS has raised this deserving demand on several occasions, the government has dismissed it citing flimsy reasons. We protest this strongly. They should understand that people have wisdom to realise the double standard of projecting Mannam as renaissance leader for their political gain while dismissing NSS’ legitimate demand," Nair said.

Nair also reminded that governments will face the consequences if it does not change its approach towards NSS.
 

