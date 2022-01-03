Sara Joseph wins 'Odakuzhal' award

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Novelist and short-story writer Sarah Joseph has been selected for the 'Odakuzhal' literary award for 2021.

Sara Joseph's novel 'Budhini' won her the prestigious award. The award comprises a cheque of Rs 30,000, a citation, and a plaque, a release here said.

The writer expressed happiness over her novel ‘Budhini’ winning the 'Odakuzhal' award. According to a report, Sarah Joseph recalled that she had accepted the Kerala and Kendra Sahitya Akademi Awards and returned them as part of her critical stance towards the Centre. But this does not mean that all awards are the same all the time.

The 75-year-old novelist and short story writer had won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award and the Vayalar award for her novel, Aalahayude Penmakkal (English: Daughters of God the father)

The award named after poet G Shankara Kurup's noted poem 'Odakkuzhal' will be presented to Sara Joseph by writer M Leelavathy on February 2, which is the 44th death anniversary of the Mahakavi G.

The Odakkuzhal Award was established by the Guruvayurappan Trust in memory of poet Sankara Kurup. His poem titled 'Odakkuzhal' bagged the first Jnanapith Award.

The award that has been given every year since 1968, was not been announced in the last two years.