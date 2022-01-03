STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sara Joseph wins 'Odakuzhal' award

The 'Odakkuzhal' Award was established by the Guruvayurappan Trust in memory of poet Sankara Kurup. His poem titled 'Odakkuzhal' bagged the first Jnanapith Award.

Published: 03rd January 2022 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Budhini by Sarah Joseph.

Budhini by Sarah Joseph. (Photo | Penguin)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Novelist and short-story writer Sarah Joseph has been selected for the 'Odakuzhal' literary award for 2021.

Sara Joseph's novel 'Budhini' won her the prestigious award. The award comprises a cheque of Rs 30,000, a citation, and a plaque, a release here said.

The writer expressed happiness over her novel ‘Budhini’ winning the 'Odakuzhal' award. According to a report, Sarah Joseph recalled that she had accepted the Kerala and Kendra Sahitya Akademi Awards and returned them as part of her critical stance towards the Centre. But this does not mean that all awards are the same all the time.

The 75-year-old novelist and short story writer had won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award and the Vayalar award for her novel, Aalahayude Penmakkal (English: Daughters of God the father)

The award named after poet G Shankara Kurup's noted poem 'Odakkuzhal' will be presented to Sara Joseph by writer M Leelavathy on February 2, which is the 44th death anniversary of the Mahakavi G.

The Odakkuzhal Award was established by the Guruvayurappan Trust in memory of poet Sankara Kurup. His poem titled 'Odakkuzhal' bagged the first Jnanapith Award.

The award that has been given every year since 1968, was not been announced in the last two years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarah Joseph 'Odakuzhal' award 'Budhini' G Shankara Kurup Jnanapith Award
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp