Actress writes to Pinarayi, seeks probe after disclosures against Dileep

The actor conveyed her concerns over the fate of the case with two special public prosecutors (SPPs) quitting one after another during trial.

Mollywood actor Dileep

Mollywood actor Dileep (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The female actor who was sexually assaulted in February 2017 wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking further investigation into the case in the light of the recent revelations of director Balachandra Kumar. In the letter, the actor expressed her anguish and urged the CM to help her get justice.

The actor conveyed her concerns over the fate of the case with two special public prosecutors (SPPs) quitting one after another during trial. She has also sent a copy of the letter to the state police chief. She urged the chief minister to look into the reasons behind the two SPPs quitting in rapid succession.

She urged the CM to appoint a capable SPP at the earliest so that her hope of getting justice isn’t dashed. She also raised apprehensions about why nothing has been done to look into the allegations raised by Balachandra Kumar against Dileep. 

The actor said these allegations need to be probed.  “I seek justice,” wrote the survivor to the chief minister. As of now, she is yet to get any reply from the CM’s office.

