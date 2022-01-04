Car driven by drunk cop hits bike in Kerala's Thrissur; couple injured

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A car driven by a drunken police officer hit a two-wheeler rider near Peechi in the Thrissur district late on Monday, adding to the recent instances of police highhandedness and inappropriate behaviour in Kerala.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe.

According to the sources, Prasanth, a police officer of ASI rank in Malappuram Police camp, was coming back after a birthday party along with friends on Monday night. He hit a bike that was coming from the opposite direction. As he drove away without stopping, the residents in the area gathered and stopped the car and found that the driver was drunk.

The police team from Peechi police station arrived at the spot and registered a case.

The couple who were on the bike -- Lijith, 24, and his wife Kavya, natives of Chembuthra in Thrissur -- were injured in the accident.