Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announce comprehensive rehabilitation package for people to be hit by SilverLine project

The project envisages 529.45 km SilverLine corridor connecting Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, with an operating speed of 200kmph.

Published: 04th January 2022 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Government on Tuesday announced 'SilverLine Dhamaka,' an attractive comprehensive rehabilitation package, for those who have to be rehabilitated as part of the semi-high speed rail project (Silverline).

As part of the package rolled out by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his first outreach programme in Thiruvananthapuram for land losers affected by the rail project, he announced a sum of Rs 4.6 lakhs for people who lose their residential places apart from the two-fold market price for the acquired land.

Those who want houses will be given houses under the Life mission scheme and a sum of an additional Rs 1.5 lakhs apart from the compensation.  The extremely poor families who lose their land and residence would be given compensation for the land, five-cent land and a house under the Life Mission scheme/ or compensation, 5 cent land and four lakhs/ or compensation and Rs 10 lakhs. The qualified youth from the affected families will be given priority during the time of appointments to various posts in the project.

For those who lose their commercial buildings, shops in proportion to their buildings will be allotted in the commercial buildings to be constructed as part of the project. The compensation package is expected to set the standard for land acquisition packages offered by the state government. Peringamala Ramachandran, the office-bearer of the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, has announced the support of his outfit to the project in the meeting called by the chief minister.

Other Highlights:

- a compensation of Rs 25,000-50,000 for cow stable

- Those who lose their commercial buildings will be given a compensation of Rs 50,000 apart from compensation

- For those who lose their rented commercial rooms or spaces, a sum of Rs 2 lakhs would be given

- Rented residents who lose their dwelling places will be given Rs 30,000

- Employees in the affected commercial buildings will be given a solatium Rs 6,000 per month up to six months

- Affected small makeshift shops (Petti kadakal) owners will be given Rs25,000-50,000

- For those who engaged in the sale of various goods in the Purambokku land (revenue land) will be given the price of the goods as well as a solatium of Rs 5,000 per month up to six months

- Those affected self-employed people will be given a sum of Rs 50,000 

