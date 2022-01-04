STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vigilance descends on Motor Vehicle check post in Walayar; assistant motor vehicle inspector flees into forest, his colleague end up in hospital

It was found that truck drivers gift vegetables and fruits to please the officers.

Published: 04th January 2022 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bribery

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Bribe need not be paid in cash alone. There are officers who accept vegetables or fruits as bribes in Kerala.

A vigilance team that swooped down on the Motor Vehicles Department check post at Walayar in Palakkad district was surprised to see bundles of vegetables and fruits on the premises. It was found that truck drivers gift vegetables and fruits to please the officers. The team recovered unaccounted money to the tune of Rs 67,000 collected as a bribe by six officers.

Seeing the vigilance team, one assistant motor vehicle inspector ran into the forest while another went to a hospital and took an OP ticket. An officer threw Rs 7,000 on the floor.

The vigilance team led by DySP S Shamsudeen arrived at the Motor Vehicle check post at 2 am on Tuesday.

He said the tax collection at the check post for 18 hours from 8 am on Monday to 2 am on Tuesday ( 18 hours) was Rs 69,500. However, it was found that the six persons who joined duty at 8 pm on Tuesday collected Rs 67,000 as bribe in six hours till 2 am.

The Vigilance officials said that they will submit a report to the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motor Vehicles Department check post Walayar check post Assistant motor vehicle inspector DySP S Shamsudeen Vigilance
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp