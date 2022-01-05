Actor Rajan P Dev's wife arrested in Kerala for 'abetment' of daughter-in-law's suicide

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Late actor Rajan P Dev's wife Santha was arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police in connection with a case registered against her in connection with the abetment of the suicide of her daughter-in-law Priyanka.

Her arrest was recorded by the Nedumanhad police after summoning her to the SP office on Wednesday. She was later granted bail. Earlier, Santha's son Unni P Dev was arrested in connection with the case. He had also secured bail.

Priyanka was found hanging at her residence at Vattappara on May 12, 2021. Vattappara Police station had registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. At that time, the police had admitted that a day before Priyanka’s death, she had filed a complaint of domestic abuse.

Later, Priyanka’s brother also filed a petition that her sister had suffered physical and mental abuse at Unni’s house. Thus Unni was arrested on May 25,2021. But the police could not arrest Santha, who was also alleged to have been involved in domestic abuse, as she was reportedly unwell at the time.