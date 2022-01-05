STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Political murder: Sangh Parivar protest on Wednesday, security up

The protest could result in potential law and order situation, police top sources said.

Published: 05th January 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

RSS, RSS flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police will strengthen security in the state on Wednesday in the wake of a state-wide protest called by Sangh Parivar in connection with murder of BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan.The protest could result in potential law and order situation, police top sources said.

Top-level sources said taking into consideration the perceived threat of violence, the police have hired digital cameras to record the movement and marches of the Sangh Parivar cadre. The vehicles that bring the protestors to the venues will be kept under surveillance as a precautionary measure.

