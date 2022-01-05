The grand SilverLine dream: Travel from one end of Kerala to the other in four hours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The SilverLine project continues to invite its share of controversy. Even E Sreedharan has waded in. On Wednesday, India's Metroman countered Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's statement that Kerala won't be divided by the K-Rail project, saying wherever the semi high-speed rail line runs on the ground, high concrete or masonry walls have to be provided on either side to prevent trespass of people and animals.

Providing solid walls on either side is a sure environmental disaster as it will block natural drainage and will be an eyesore as well, the 89-year-old engineer went on to say adding that the fate of Kuttanad, which gets flooded easily, will get repeated over the entire length of 393 km, where K-Rail is at ground level.

But then on the other side is the alluring possibility being laid forth - that of cutting travel from one end of Kerala to the other by a third by 2026. A journey that now takes around 12 hours could be cut down to four hours then.

Four hours is also the time that the Jan Shatabdi Express currently takes to reach Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi. But, in another five years, a commuter will be able to reach the state's capital from Kochi within one-and-a-half hours.

The SilverLine semi high-speed rail will charge Rs 2.75 per km and the cost for the onward journey to Thiruvananthapuram will be Rs 540. Similarly the SilverLine will help a commuter to reach Kozhikode from Kochi in 75 minutes. There will be two railway stations in Ernakulam located at Nedumbassery and Kakkanad.

CM Vijayan will be seeking the suggestions of the representatives of various sectors at the Janasamaksham programme that will be held at TDM Hall in Kochi on Thursday. Representatives of political parties, various cultural organisations and experts will attend the meeting that is scheduled at 11 am.

The 529.45 km SilverLine will pass through 11 districts and the maximum speed of the train will be 200 km per hour. The rail line will be built as a 1,435 mm standard guage and the travel time from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram as mentioned earlier will be reduced from 12 hours to four hours once the project is realised.

There will be 11 stops from the rail line at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Kakkanad, Nedumbassery, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (K-Rail), a joint venture of the state government and the Railway Ministry, will be in charge.

The government has already started the preliminary work for the project that will cost Rs 63,941 crore.

The government will acquire 1,383 hectares of land for the project of which 1,198 hectares is private property. The project alignment has been prepared avoiding wetlands, religious places and sacred groves, the government has said. As per the plan 9,314 buildings including houses will be demolished.

The SilverLine will be operated as passenger train during day time and roll on roll off goods service in the night. In the initial stage the Ro-Ro will carry 480 trucks per day. There will be 5 Ro-Ro stations in the line which will be located away from the passenger stations. The SilverLine will have Ro-Ro stops at Kozhikode West Hill and Kannur. There will be maintenance depots at Kollam, Pazhanganad, Tirur and Kannur.

It is estimated that 46,206 road users will shift to the SilverLine once the project starts operations, which will decongest the roads. The project will provide an impetus to the goods transportation and tourism sectors.

The government has assured everyone that the project will be environment-friendly and the greenhouse gas emission will be minimum. It is something the critics don't agree with.

The K-Rail does not disturb wildlife sanctuaries and eco-sensitive areas, the government has emphasised. The K Rail will pass along elevated paths over wetlands and paddy fields. The government has assured that the embankment made for the project will not cause flooding. There will be culverts to ensure free flow of water.