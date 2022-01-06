STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM members who join CPI to get special consideration

CPI flag

Here are the six contestants fielded by the CPI. (Photo| Bechu S, Online Desk)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the flow of CPM workers to CPI in some districts has given rise to dissent between the two Left parties, the CPI has decided to give special consideration to CPM members joining the party. 

The CPM members joining CPI would be given full membership instead of the mandatory candidate membership. Usually those who join the party are given candidate membership for six months and only after that is full membership bestowed on them. 

The CPI state executive on Wednesday looked into requests from different district committees to admit CPM members into the party. “Going by a rough estimate, there are thousands planning to join the CPI from CPM. Since they are coming from another Left party, they would be given full membership and due consideration,” said sources. 

The CPI’s membership drive ahead of the party conferences is now on. The party branch conferences would begin by February 10.  As per the decisions taken, each state executive member should attend at least 10 branch conferences.

