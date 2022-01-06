STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land acquisition for SilverLine only after final approval, govt tells Kerala HC

Preliminary work at present; demarcation will help identify land proposed for takeover

Published: 06th January 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Justifying the laying of boundary stones for the SilverLine project, the state government has informed the Kerala High Court that only preparatory and preliminary works are going on at present. “The policy stand of the government is that it is a public project of high importance beneficial to the state and should be implemented in public interest,” stated the government.

The government made it clear that the land acquisition order as per the relevant section of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 will be issued only after final approval for the project from the Railway Board. “The government is confident that the approval of the authority can be obtained. Being a major project, necessary preparatory and preliminary works are to be done. Otherwise, it may affect the very outcome of the project,” stated the government.

The affidavit was filed by state Chief Secretary V P Joy in response to a contempt of court petition. The affidavit also stated that actions are being taken by the state government to obtain all requisite approvals for implementing the project. “Only preparatory and preliminary works are going on in the project at present. 

“Accordingly, sanction was accorded for conducting Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study and for the formation of the expert group. Even in the order, it has been made clear that the government will proceed with further steps for land acquisition only after getting final approval for the project from the authorities concerned,” stated the affidavit.

The acquisition of land under the LARR Act depends on several factors. The government is bound to carry out an investigation on the social impact. The SIA includes an assessment related to the public purpose of the proposed acquisition. Thereafter, an expert group needs to be constituted.

The demarcation will enable the general public as well as the SIA unit to identify the land proposed for acquisition. The government has not violated the assurance given to the court that the land acquisition proceedings for the project will not be carried out without the sanction of the Centre or appropriate authorities.

Land acquisition SilverLine Kerala Kerala High Court
