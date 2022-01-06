Landslide incident: Six Kavalappara families to get Rs 6 lakh each

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will sanction Rs 36 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for rehabilitation of six families residing in landslide-prone areas in Kavalappara in Malappuram district. Kavalappara was hit by a huge landslide in August 2019.

Each family will receive Rs 6 lakh for buying land and constructing houses. The six families will be relocated in Vellakkatai in neighbouring Vazhikkadavu village. Earlier, 462 families living in landslide- prone areas were provided assistance from CMDRF to purchase land and build houses in safer areas.

Cabinet decisions The cabinet has decided to increase the retirement age of dental surgeons in Insurance Medical Services department from 56 years to 60 years.

The decision was taken in the wake of the request of dental surgeons to unify their retirement age and that of insurance medical officers. The cabinet also decided to sanction an NOC for a Naturopathy and Yoga Medical College at Markaz Knowledge City campus in Kozhikode. Supriya A R, former director of Kerala University’s Centre for Adult Continuing Education and Extension, will be appointed as State Project Director of Sarva Shiksha Kerala.

The cabinet also decided to grant `10 lakh to the family of K Manoharan, a home guard of the Fire and Rescue Services Department who died following an accident while in service.