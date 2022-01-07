STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor abduction case: Court assigns magistrate

The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday assigned a magistrate to record the statement of Director P Balachandrakumar as part of the probe into the actor abduction and rape case.

Published: 07th January 2022 06:15 AM

Mollywood actor Dileep

Mollywood actor Dileep (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The prosecution approached the court seeking nod to record the statement of Balachandrakumar as he had recently alleged that Dileep watched the video of the sexual assault at his house and that the actor knew first accused Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni, well.

Balachandrakumar had also alleged that Dileep influenced some of the key witnesses, who turned hostile during the trial. The court assigned a Judicial First Class Magistrate to record the director’s statement under Section 164 of CrPC.

Meanwhile, the mother of Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni alleged that it was Dileep who assigned her son to harass the actor.  Speaking to a Malayalam television channel, she said Suni faces threat to life in jail.

