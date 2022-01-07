STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

JICA ready to fund SilverLine at 0.25% rate

Japanese fund willing to provide Rs 33,000 cr; K-Rail may consider IPO in future, says MD

Published: 07th January 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Multilateral funding agencies such as Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have informally agreed to finance the SilverLine project at 0.25% interest rate while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) are ready to back the project by lending funds at 1-1.5% rates.

“We are talking to the funding agencies on an informal basis,” said V Ajithkumar, managing director of Kerala Railway Development Corporation (K-Rail), which is implementing the nearly Rs 64,000-crore project. JICA alone maybe ready to provide Rs 33,000 crore ($4.46 billion) as a loan for the project while the state government is negotiating with ADB ($1 billion) and AIIB ($500 million) for funding support.

These funding agencies are ready for a 40-year tenure loan with a moratorium on interest payments for the first five years,” Ajithkumar told TNIE, adding that the K-Rail is confident of repaying the entire loan amount within 20 years. “We are confident of the revenues generated from the project,” he said.

As far as equity participation is concerned, the K-Rail MD said 40% of the stake will be diluted in favour of the private equity funds or companies. There is also an option for an initial public offering (IPO) over time. “We have the Kannur and the Cochin airport model, where the shares were offloaded to private equities. We may also consider an IPO going forward,” he said.

K-Rail MD said SilverLine will be a multi-modal transport system, connecting metro rail and water metros at its stops. For instance, Kochi Metro Rail’s proposed Kakkanad station will be connected with SilverLine. 

“SilverLine will be on the first floor of the Kakkanad metro rail station, while the second floor will be the Kochi metro stop. This way, we hope to provide seamless connectivity,” he said. Similarly, there will be connectivity between Kochi Water Metro’s Kakkanad stop to SilverLine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JICA SilverLine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp