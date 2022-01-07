Kerala: Medical student jumps to death in Kozhikode's Malabar Medical College

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 20-year-old MBBS student at Malabar Medical College (MMC), at Modakkallur here has reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the men's hostel building. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday. The deceased has been identified as Adarsh Narayanan, a third-year student, hailing from Thenjipalam near Calicut University.

According to Ulliyeri Police, the boy jumped from the terrace of the hostel building complex which is located near the MMC Hospital. The boy belonging to the SC community was in a distressed condition after he returned from home on Thursday, informed his hostel mates.

The parents of Adarsh had reached the campus. The police have started the inquest procedures.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)