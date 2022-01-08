STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baby kidnapping case: Accused Neethu told neighbours that she ran IT company in Infopark

Neethu R Raj, 33, who has been arrested for the abduction of a newborn from the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, is a mystery to her neighbours and her houseowner at Kalamassery. 

Neethu R Raj being brought to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital for evidence collection

By Express News Service

Neethu had told them that she was running an IT company in Infopark employing 250 people. She met her new neighbours after moving into the house at Mooleppadam Housing Nagar Colony in Kalamassery in April 2021, along with husband Sudheesh and her son. “As a resident of the colony, we added Neethu in the WhatsApp group. She told us that she was five months pregnant when she moved in,” said a neighbour.

Another resident of the colony said, though Neethu used to interact with neighbours earlier, she began avoiding them all after a few days and started living in seclusion. “At times, her son used to play with our children. She repeatedly told us that she was the owner of an IT company in Infopark,” the neighbour said. Neethu also told them that her husband worked in a ship and would be home only for a few days. “We saw him at their home a few days back,” said a neighbour. 

Sudheesh had taken on rent the house belonging to an Edappally resident. A person who used to interact with Sudheesh over the phone told TNIE that he introduced himself as a person working in an oil rig company in West Asia. 

“I spoke to him on Thursday night after news of her arrest was aired by television channels. But he seemed to be clueless about the development. He told me that he was in Kerala from December first week but had returned to work a few days ago,” the person said.

She was tortured by lover: Police 
Kottayam: The police have found that Neethu R Raj had been suffering brutal torture from her lover Ebrahim Badusha. Neethu got acquainted with Badusha through ‘TikTok’. For the past six months, they had been living in Kalamassery with Neethu’s eight-year-old son. Badusha took away money and gold ornaments cumulatively worth around J30 lakh. “Badusha often asked for money from Neethu. If she refused, he would torture her and her son brutally,” said Kottayam DySP J Santhosh Kumar.

