STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hindustan Newsprint in kitty, govt now eyes HLL Lifecare units in Kerala

CM writes to Centre expressing interest, govt to submit proposal to Union health minister

Published: 08th January 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu BS and Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: After buying the Velloor unit of Hindustan Newsprint Ltd, a Central public sector undertaking (PSU), the state government has now set its sights on HLL Lifecare Ltd, a healthcare PSU headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Centre has invited global expressions of interest (EoI) for selling its 100% stake in HLL, the maker of Moods condoms and pregnancy preventing intrauterine device Emily. The last date for receiving the EoI is January 31. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sent a letter to the Centre expressing the government’s interest in taking over the Kerala units of the PSU, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve, adding that the state will soon submit a proposal regarding the same.

“We are planning to meet Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and submit our proposal for taking over the Kerala units of HLL,” he told TNIE. HLL Lifecare is an extremely profit-making entity recording a net profit of Rs 112.33 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal year, a slight increase from the Rs 110.48 crore in the previous fiscal, despite the Covid-induced slowdown. Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,081.31 crore, of which the revenue from normal operations was Rs 1,513.03 crore in 2020-21.

Rajeeve said the move to acquire HLL Lifecare is as per the policy of the Pinarayi-led LDF government to strengthen and revive PSUs. The state, earlier this week, took over Kerala Paper Products Ltd, the erstwhile Velloor unit of Hindustan Newsprint Ltd.

HLL Lifecare has its corporate office in Thiruvananthapuram and factories in seven locations in the country, four of them in Kerala – Peroorkada and Akkulam (both Thiruvananthapuram) and Kakkanad and Irapuram (both Kochi). The other three factories are at Kangala in Belgaum (Karnataka), Manesar (Gurugram), and Indore (Madhya Pradesh). Though Kerala is keen only to acquire the PSU’s units in the state, it’s not known if the Centre would be interested in selling the firm in bits and pieces.

The Centre is planning to sell stakes in the firm with the transfer of management control by selling 100% equity stakes, including ownership interests in identified subsidiaries and associates held by the government. Formerly Hindustan Latex Ltd, HLL Lifecare is the maker of condoms and pregnancy prevention intrauterine devices.

Founded in 1966, it played a pivotal role in the implementation of the country’s family planning campaigns. Over the years, it evolved as an integral part of the Indian healthcare industry and its condoms manufactured under the brand name ‘Nirodh’ became the synonym for contraceptives in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp