Managing to stay afloat for 30 hours, braveheart TN fisherman rescued off Kasaragod coast

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: A fisherman, who fell off his boat 74km off Mangaluru coast, was rescued by Kasaragod’s fishermen after he managed to stay afloat for 30 hours in the sea.

Joseph, 51, of Vannankundu in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram, was rescued by three fishermen from Keezhur village in Chemnad panchayat of Kasaragod. Dineshan, Suresh and Sailesh were returning from fishing when they spotted Joseph around 14km off the Kasaragod coast at 8am on Friday.

Joseph had no clothes on him, he was barely managing to stay afloat, his eyes had turned red, and his hands and feet had macerated, said Dineshan.

Joseph’s wife had filed a missing plaint

The three young fishermen pulled him into their boat. Sailesh took off his T-shirt and dhoti and put them on Joseph. They then informed the coastal police in Kasaragod. By the time they reached the old harbour in Thalangara, sub-inspector Baby George and his team were waiting with a vehicle.

The police shifted Joseph to Kasaragod General Hospital. Meanwhile, the coastal police in Mangaluru helped identify the fisherman. Joseph and his friend had reached Mangaluru on December 30. The next day, they were part of an eight-member team that hit the sea for fishing.

On January 5, after casting their net 74km off the coast, the fishermen went to sleep. Around 3am on January 6, when they woke up to pull the net, Joseph was missing from the boat. The fishermen immediately informed the coastal police in Mangaluru, Pandeshwar and Kasaragod. Joseph’s wife Arulmani had filed a missing complaint with the Mangaluru police over the phone.