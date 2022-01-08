STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Proposal to confer DLitt on President Kovind: Kerala University VC’s letter validates Opposition’s charge

The VC's letter adds credence to Opposition allegation that the proposal of conferring the honorary degree on the President was the real bone of contention between the Governor and the LDF government.

Published: 08th January 2022 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala University, University of Kerala

Image of Kerala University used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM  A letter by Kerala University Vice-Chancellor VP Mahadevan Pillai has confirmed the Opposition’s claim that Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had recommended conferring honorary D.Litt degree on President Ram Nath Kovind but the varsity turned it down. The letter also revealed that no formal discussion was held by the varsity Syndicate on the matter before the proposal was rejected. 

The letter, written by the Vice-Chancellor on plain paper and addressed to the Chancellor (Governor) on December 7 refers to a meeting between him and the Governor a week ago in which the proposal to confer the honorary degree on the President was reportedly discussed. 

“I have discussed with several members of the Syndicate about the matter of conferring DLitt Degree to his Excellency the President of India. The members of the Syndicate turn (sic) it down,” the Vice-Chancellor said in the letter.

A day after receiving the Vice- Chancellor’s letter, the Governor shot off a terse letter to the Chief Minister expressing anguish over the alleged political interference in university affairs. He also expressed willingness to relinquish the post of Chancellor of state universities. 

The Vice Chancellor’s letter has also added credence to the Opposition’s allegation that the proposal of conferring the honorary degree on the President was the real bone of contention between the Governor and the LDF government. While the Governor had neither confirmed nor denied the Opposition’s charge, the government had maintained that it had not interfered in the university’s affairs. 

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan criticised the manner in which the Governor’s proposal was rejected by the Vice-Chancellor. Satheesan said the matter should have been formally placed before the Syndicate for discussion and the decision ratified by the Senate. Instead, the Vice-Chancellor discussed it informally with a few Syndicate members and turned down the recommendation, he alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D.Litt degree Governor Arif Mohammad Khan President Ram Nath Kovind Kerala University LDF government
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp