STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Security audit in all govt hospitals: Veena George

“The audit will cover all security arrangements, including the functioning of surveillance cameras,” Veena told reporters after visiting Aswathy, whose two-day-old baby was stolen from the hospital. 

Published: 08th January 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Veena George meets Aswathy, whose baby was stolen

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Following the kidnapping of a newborn from the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Health Minister Veena George on Friday said she had directed the authorities concerned to conduct an audit of security measures in government hospitals across the state. 

“The audit will cover all security arrangements, including the functioning of surveillance cameras,” Veena told reporters after visiting Aswathy, whose two-day-old baby was stolen from the hospital. 

Veena also pointed out the need for periodic modifications in the security system in view of the fact that the abductor came to the hospital wearing the uniform of a nurse and an ID card.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veena George
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp