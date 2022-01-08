Security audit in all govt hospitals: Veena George

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Following the kidnapping of a newborn from the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Health Minister Veena George on Friday said she had directed the authorities concerned to conduct an audit of security measures in government hospitals across the state.

“The audit will cover all security arrangements, including the functioning of surveillance cameras,” Veena told reporters after visiting Aswathy, whose two-day-old baby was stolen from the hospital.

Veena also pointed out the need for periodic modifications in the security system in view of the fact that the abductor came to the hospital wearing the uniform of a nurse and an ID card.