STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

7 held as partner swapping racket busted in Kerala, more than 1000 couples involved, say cops

More than 1,000 couples are in these groups and they were exchanging women, according to Police.

Published: 09th January 2022 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose only (Photo | pixabay.com)

By Online Desk

The Kerala Police have arrested seven persons in connection with the exchange of partners for sex after a woman from Changanaserry lodged a complaint with the Karukachal police in the Kottayam district.

The woman, a homemaker, had lodged a complaint against her husband, who was part of the 'çouple sharing' group, stating that he forced her to have sexual relations with another man. Her husband is a native of Karukachal. 

The survivor claimed that she was subject to unnatural sex. The arrest of her husband and his friends led the police to a wide network behind 'couple sharing.'

The police said that while seven persons were arrested, more than 25 people are under observation and more arrests are likely to be made in a couple of days.

More than 1,000 couples are in these groups and they were exchanging women, according to Police.

Police further said that the accused belonged to three districts of the state, adding that people from across the state are part of this racket.

Sources also said that several people who are in the higher echelons of society are part of this group.

A senior police official from Kottayam told news agency IANS, "The modus operandi is to first join the Telegram and Messenger groups and then two or three couples meet periodically. After that women are exchanged and there were even instances of a woman being shared by three men at a time. Money also changed hands as some single members in the group with some men providing their wives for money for a day of physical relationship."

Police said that a detailed investigation is on to get the minute details of those who were involved in this women exchange group and whether these group members have relationships with any other groups.

It may be recalled that in 2019, police had busted a wife swapping network in Kayamkulam. The group reportedly exchanged their wives for sex with the help of ShareChat, a social network app.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wife Swapping partner swapping Kottayam District Kerala wife swapping wife exchange partner exchange in Kerala
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp