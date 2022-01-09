STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Indians in hijacked ship safe, seek embassy help

Munawar Sameer Shaikh, a deck cadet from Kalyan, near Mumbai, contacted his sister Aleeza and said he and other crew members were not tortured by the hijackers. 

Published: 09th January 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

The hijacked ship

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Indians on board the UAE-flagged ship, which was hijacked by the Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen, are safe, said one of crew members who contacted his relatives on Saturday over phone from Sana’a in Yemen. Munawar Sameer Shaikh, a deck cadet from Kalyan, near Mumbai, contacted his sister Aleeza and said he and other crew members were not tortured by the hijackers. 

She told TNIE that Munawar did not reveal the exact location of the ship or other details. “He told us that hijackers did not torture them. He also asked us to inform the relatives of Kerala and Haryana natives who are also on board the hijacked ships,” Aleeza told TNIE from Kalyan. “They want the Indian Embassy in Sana’a to intervene and free them,” she said.

Kayamkulam native Akhil Reghu and another Malayali are also on board the ship. The identity of second Keralite, who works in the kitchen, is not yet known. Sixteen crew members, including four Indians, are on board the ship Rawabee, owned by UAE-based Liwa Marine. The ship was hijacked near the port city of Hodeidah, 50km off Yemen coast.

The ship was carrying a field hospital from Yemen’s Socotra Island to Jazan in the south of the Saudi Arabia. The cargo includes ambulances, medical communication equipment, tents, field kitchens, and laundry as well as technical and security support equipment.The hijackers had released shot videos of the ship and alleged it was carrying military supplies to the Saudi-led collation fighting against the Houthis in Yemen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indians Yemen Houthi rebels
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp