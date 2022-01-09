STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccination still best bet against Omicron, cuts short hospitalisations: Experts

Efficacy of vaccines has dropped with the emergence of new mutations. But experts say they play a significant role in reducing the severity of the infection.

By Anuja Susan Varghese
KOCHI: With the Omicron variant of the coronavirus breaking the immunity barrier, scientists have cautioned that relative risk of reinfection is much higher compared to Delta.

But experts say vaccines are proving to be the best as hospitalisations, and the need for ventilation and critical care, has not gone up substantially, despite the increase in Omicron cases. 

Health officials have urged people to take the full dose of Covid vaccines and inoculate children as well in the battle against Omicron infection.

“Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were initially said to be 95% effective against the virus. Countered by the vaccines, the virus mutated and became another variant. When the Delta variant struck, the efficacy of these vaccines dropped to around 70%,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a Kochi-based pulmonologist.

“With Omicron, the efficacy of vaccines would have dropped further down. That is why we are seeing an increase in breakthrough infections,” he said.

“The effectiveness of the vaccines works in two ways -- first is the ability to prevent the infection and second is to reduce the severity of the infection. Mutations make the virus different, but the vaccines are still able to blunt the severity of the infections to an extent,” Dr Monu said. 

Since the risk is higher among those with comorbidities and health workers, the booster doses will be helpful, feel experts.

“Since the transmissibility for the Omicron is much higher compared to Delta, we hope to fight it by vaccinating the teenagers and the elderly. Even deaths among young came down considerably in the second wave compared to the first wave due to the vaccination,” said a health official.

About 79% of the adult population in the state is fully vaccinated. 

“Since the cases are rising, people must take maximum care. The number of uninfected people among the population is still high in Kerala. Health authorities should be prepared to handle the surge in Covid cases in the coming days. The healthcare staff getting affected is a concern but still, the lessons from the countries including the UK and the US will come handy here,” said a former member of the Kerala Covid task force.

