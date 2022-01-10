STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala school says no more ‘sir’ or ‘madam’, only ‘teachers’

The Senior Basic School in Olassery has become the first school in Kerala to ask its students to stop addressing their teachers as ‘Sir’ and ‘Madam’.

Published: 10th January 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  Close on the heels of a school introducing gender-neutral uniform, another school in the state has decided to do away with gender-specific greetings to address teachers. The Senior Basic School in Olassery has become the first school in the state to ask its students to stop addressing their teachers as ‘Sir’ and ‘Madam’.

The idea was first proposed by a school staff, V Sajeev Kumar, said headmaster H Venugopalan. “We took the decision after holding a meeting of the staff. The parents were also very supportive of the move. It has been implemented as part of introducing the gender neutral concept in our school,” Venugopalan said. 

The students slowly have started embracing the change. “Initially, we would overhear some students address the male teacher as ‘sir’. However, they would replace it immediately with ‘teacher’,” the headmaster said. As many as 300 students are studying at the government-aided school which has eight male and nine female teachers. 

Social activist Bobban Mattumantha, who had initiated the campaign to abolish the use of ‘sir’ and ‘madam’ while addressing government officials, said it was time that schools adopted the concept. He said he has forwarded a memorandum in this regard to the government.  

“The Congress-ruled Mathur panchayat was the first local body in the state to put up a board asking the public to address officials by their designations rather than ‘sir’ or ‘madam’. This would have definitely influenced the Senior Basic School, which is located just a few kilometres away,” said Bobban Mattumantha. According to him, addressing a person as ‘sir’ or ‘madam’ is part of the vestiges of colonialism and has to be done away with. “This is why we approached the government to do away with these words. However, a decision is yet to be taken in this regard,” he said.

He said even women officers like the district collector are addressed as ‘sir’ in official correspondences. It will be interesting to note how the transgenders who are inducted into the government services are addressed, he said.

Bobban said that the memorandum to do away with ‘sir’ and ‘madam’ for government officers submitted by him has been forwarded by the Higher Education Council to the member secretary for consideration. “As per an RTI response, it will be implemented in schools only after a final decision is taken in this regard,” said Bobban. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala school Addressing teachers Sir Madam Olassery school
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp