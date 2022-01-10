Kerala’s Covid cases highest in two months, crucial meeting today

EKrishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a matter of concern, the daily tally of Covid cases recorded the highest of 6,238 in the state in nearly two months on Sunday. The test positivity rate also rose to the highest in two months at 11.52%.

With the Covid cases and infection with Omicron variant rising fast, the state government has scheduled an urgent review meeting on Monday. The government is likely to impose more restrictions in the state given the pandemic situation.

Sources close to the health department said the government may impose night curfew and restrictions on public functions for the time being and further curbs may be announced based on the trajectory of Covid and Omicron cases in the coming days. Health experts have warned that the cases are likely to witness a surge in the state in the coming days.

In the last two months, the highest number of cases was reported on November 17 -- 6,849. The TPR was the highest in the last two months on November 20 at 10.05 %. Sunday also saw the highest daily Omicron cases being reported in the state at 328. Thiruvananthapuram district reported the most number of new Covid cases (1,507) on Sunday.

Booster dose from today

Meanwhile, administering the booster dose of vaccines will begin in the state on Monday. Health Minister Veena George said the booster dose will be given to health workers, Covid front-line warriors and those over 60 years of age with comorbidities. The state has 5.55 lakh health workers and 5.71 lakh Covid frontline warriors.

The booster dose will be given at the vaccination centres for those over 18 years. The dose can be taken nine months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. The minister also said that patients with other diseases above the age of 60 should take the booster dose of vaccine after consulting their doctors.

Blue boards will be displayed at the entrance of the vaccination centre, at the registration counter and in front of the room where the vaccine is administered. Be sure to take the same vaccine as the previous two doses. Spot booking is allowed but booking online is preferable, according to the government.