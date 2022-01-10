STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Leopard cubs leave Palakkad villagers in a spot of bother

Forest officials were informed and members of the Rapid Response Team arrived and took the cubs first to the Divisional Forest Officer’s office, then to the veterinary hospital to examine their health

Published: 10th January 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

The two leopard cubs found in an unoccupied house at Ummini near Dhoni in Palakkad on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022

The two leopard cubs found in an unoccupied house at Ummini near Dhoni in Palakkad on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | EXPRESS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  Residents of Ummini in Akkathethara panchayat near Dhoni in Palakkad had a scary surprise as two leopard cubs were found in an unoccupied house on Sunday. The dilapidated house is located in a large compound and has been lying vacant for more than 15 years. 

“Once in a while, I used to come and check the compound and house. When I came to see the house around noon after a gap of three months, a sound was heard from inside. I thought that a dog had given birth and I knocked on the window to scare the dog and pups away. Then I looked inside through the window and saw a leopard running out of a room which sent shivers down my spine,” said Ponnan who has been deputed by the owner to oversee the property.

“When I told the local residents that I saw a leopard, no one believed me. They said leopards are only in Dhoni hills or in Cheekuzhi area. It is only after they saw the two cubs they believed me,” said Ponnan. 
The house belongs to Madhavan but is staying elsewhere. Abraham who lives next door said that he found Ponnan gasping for breath and running from the house. “He told me that he saw a leopard. We, the residents, were very scared,” he said.  

Forest officials were informed and members of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) arrived and took the cubs first to the Divisional Forest Officer’s office and later to the veterinary hospital to examine their health. The forest personnel said that the cubs were only three days old. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palakkad Akkathethara panchayat Leopard cubs
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp