STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

New case against Malayalam film actor Dileep for ‘conspiring to kill’ officers who probed case

Film director P Balachandrakumar had earlier alleged that actor Dileep had conspired to kill the officers who probed the abduction and rape of an actor inside a moving car in Kochi in 2017.

Published: 10th January 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dileep

Actor Dileep

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The sensational actor assault case has taken a new turn with the Crime Branch lodging a fresh case against actor Dileep and five others based on the statement of film director P Balachandrakumar that the former had allegedly conspired to kill the officers who probed the abduction and rape of an actor inside a moving car in Kochi in 2017. Dileep is the eighth accused in the case, the trial for which is underway at the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court.

The new FIR is against Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Suraj, Appu, Baiju Chengamanadu and another identifiable person. They have been charged under sections 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal act done by several people) of IPC.

As per the FIR lodged by the Crime Branch, the accused nursed a grudge towards Baiju Paulose, the investigation officer, for arresting him in the case and initiating legal action. The accused hatched a conspiracy at Padmasarovaram — the residence of Dileep at Kottarakadavu in Aluva — to endanger the lives of the officers on November 15, 2017.

“You the five officers are going to suffer...Sojan, Sudarshan, Sandhya, Baiju Pauolose and you,” Balachandrakumar witnessed Dileep as saying looking at the video in which the then Rural SP A V George was speaking to media about the case. Sojan, Sudarshan and Sandhya were the top Crime Branch officers who were part of the probe team. Baiju Paulose was the probe officer. 

HC nod sought to re-examine witnesses

Suraj, the third accused, was heard saying “If a truck or lorry hits Baiju Paulose tomorrow, we would have to look for another Rs 1.5 crore.” Earlier, Balachandrakumar had revealed in a TV channel that Dileep allegedly watched the visuals of the sexual assault on the actor and maintained a close relationship with the prime accused, Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni. 

A fresh investigation was launched based on the statements. The police last week submitted Balachandrakumar’s statement given to them in a sealed cover at the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court. The court, in turn, directed the investigation officer to file a report by January 20.

The director had also alleged that Dileep influenced some of the key witnesses who turned hostile during the trial. Meanwhile, the prosecution had moved the High Court seeking permission to issue summons to a few witnesses for their re-examination following the revelation of Balachandrakumar.

At Dileep’s house?
As per the FIR lodged by the Crime Branch, Dileep hatched a conspiracy at his residence at Kottarakadavu in Aluva to endanger the lives of investigating officers on November 15, 2017 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malayalam cinema actor Malayalam actress assault case Kerala police Kerala High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp