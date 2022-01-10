New case against Malayalam film actor Dileep for ‘conspiring to kill’ officers who probed case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sensational actor assault case has taken a new turn with the Crime Branch lodging a fresh case against actor Dileep and five others based on the statement of film director P Balachandrakumar that the former had allegedly conspired to kill the officers who probed the abduction and rape of an actor inside a moving car in Kochi in 2017. Dileep is the eighth accused in the case, the trial for which is underway at the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court.

The new FIR is against Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Suraj, Appu, Baiju Chengamanadu and another identifiable person. They have been charged under sections 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal act done by several people) of IPC.

As per the FIR lodged by the Crime Branch, the accused nursed a grudge towards Baiju Paulose, the investigation officer, for arresting him in the case and initiating legal action. The accused hatched a conspiracy at Padmasarovaram — the residence of Dileep at Kottarakadavu in Aluva — to endanger the lives of the officers on November 15, 2017.

“You the five officers are going to suffer...Sojan, Sudarshan, Sandhya, Baiju Pauolose and you,” Balachandrakumar witnessed Dileep as saying looking at the video in which the then Rural SP A V George was speaking to media about the case. Sojan, Sudarshan and Sandhya were the top Crime Branch officers who were part of the probe team. Baiju Paulose was the probe officer.

HC nod sought to re-examine witnesses

Suraj, the third accused, was heard saying “If a truck or lorry hits Baiju Paulose tomorrow, we would have to look for another Rs 1.5 crore.” Earlier, Balachandrakumar had revealed in a TV channel that Dileep allegedly watched the visuals of the sexual assault on the actor and maintained a close relationship with the prime accused, Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni.

A fresh investigation was launched based on the statements. The police last week submitted Balachandrakumar’s statement given to them in a sealed cover at the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court. The court, in turn, directed the investigation officer to file a report by January 20.

The director had also alleged that Dileep influenced some of the key witnesses who turned hostile during the trial. Meanwhile, the prosecution had moved the High Court seeking permission to issue summons to a few witnesses for their re-examination following the revelation of Balachandrakumar.

At Dileep’s house?

