Kerala police ready with a panel to watch "Churuli" and decide whether the film ignored to 'mind its language'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have constituted a three-member panel to review whether vulgar language was used in Lijo Jose Pellissery's movie Churuli.

Armed Battalion ADGP K Padmakumar, Thiruvananthapuram Rural district Police Chief Divya Gopinath and Thiruvananthapuram City Deputy Commissioner A Nasim are the members of the panel that will watch the film and file a report before the High Court in two weeks time.

The Court had earlier directed the State Police Chief to review the film and file a report as to whether offensive language was used in the movie.

This directive came after a Thrissur- based lawyer filed litigation seeking a ban on the film in OTT platform alleging that it had used vulgar language.

The court had observed that it cannot dictate the language of the film but can check whether its screen contravenes existing laws. The court also said that the freedom of expression of the artists should also be kept in mind while scrutinizing the movie.

The court had earlier issued notices to the central censor board, the OTT platform where the film was released, the director and other main actors in the film acting on the petition. The censor board had informed the court that the OTT platform was telecasting the uncensored version of the film.