MeToo allegations against comedian Sreekanth Vettiyar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Comedian and social media celebrity Sreekanth Vettiyar became the latest to be embroiled in the #MeToo movement — an initiative by women to expose the sexual harassment and abuse they have faced — after two women accused him of the same.

One of the women, who said Sreekanth was her friend, alleged that he used his fame to manipulate unsuspecting fans. “He is celebrated for not using anti-women comments and body shaming for humour and is deemed politically correct. However, he subjects those around him to gross injustice,” she said on Facebook.

She also accused him of taking advantage of and exploiting several other women who were his fans. She alleged that she was subjected to abuse multiple times and decided to speak up after several such instances were reported. “Many of his victims got in touch with me and I decided to speak up,” said the woman.

The second woman alleged that Sreekanth abused her sexually after luring her to a flat on the pretext of his birthday party. In a post on the FB page ‘Women Against Sexual Harassment’, the woman said she was abused even though she resisted. Sreekanth could not be reached for comments.

Who is Sreekanth Vettiyar?

A content creator from Mavelikkara, Sreekanth Vettiyar’s social media profile ‘Vettiyar Trolls’ enjoys good fan following. He is known for being politically correct in his humour. His first film was released last week. He is also a former admin of the popular ‘ICU’, a Facebook page of Malayalam memes (trolls).