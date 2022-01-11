STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Over 30,000 in Kerala take Covid booster dose on Day 1

As many as 19,549 health workers, 2,635 Covid frontline workers and 8,711 senior citizens with co-morbidities took the vaccine.

Published: 11th January 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

A man getting the booster dose of Covid vaccine at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 30,000 people took the booster dose of the Covid vaccine on the first day. The third dose was made available to people above 60 years and health workers from Monday, in the wake of the Covid surge.

As many as 19,549 health workers, 2,635 Covid frontline workers and 8,711 senior citizens with co-morbidities took the vaccine. Thiruvananthapuram topped the list with 6,455 jabs, followed by Thrissur (5,327) and Kollam (3,184). 

Health Minister Veena George said that 5,36,582 (35 per cent) children, in the age group of 15 and 18 years, have taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine so far. Over 51,000 children took the vaccine on Monday. 

17 new Omicron cases in state 

A total of 17 people tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid in the state on Monday. Of them, 13 came from low-risk countries while four came from high-risk countries. 

The state has reported 345 Omicron cases in the district, so far. Of them, 231 came from low-risk countries and 78 from high-risk countries. A total of 34 people contracted the virus through local transmission and two infected persons returned from other states.

Health dept prepares multi-model Action plan
T’Puram: Health Minister Veena George said the department has prepared a multi-model action plan to deal with the surge in Covid cases.  The plan will focus on parameters such as hospital admissions, ICU admissions and number of patients to augment the basic infrastructure in hospitals, surveillance mechanism, testing strategy and oxygen stock.  The action plan is envisaged in three stages corresponding to the increase in the number of patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid booster dose Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp