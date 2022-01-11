SFI activist stabbed to death in Idukki, violence erupts across Kerala

Najma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: An SFI activist was stabbed to death allegedly by KSU and Youth Congress workers at the Government Engineering College, Painavu, on Monday as campus violence reared its ugly head, triggering clashes between Congress and CPM activists in several parts of the state.

Seventh-semester student Dheeraj Rajendran, 21, a native of Palakulangara near Thaliparamba in Kannur, died on the spot while the condition of two other SFI workers — T Abhijith of Kollam and Amal B of Thrissur — remains stable, the police said. Both are under treatment at the Idukki Medical College Hospital.

Nikhil Paily, a local Youth Congress leader and a resident of Maniyarankudy, was arrested while Jerin Joji, another YC worker, was taken into custody. Paily has confessed to the crime, according to reports. Four other KSU workers have also been arrested.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan termed the incident highly saddening and said he has issued directives to bring the culprits to the book. “It is highly saddening. We won’t allow any attempt to create tension in educational institutions,” said Pinarayi.

State Congress chief K Sudhakaran said his party would not support any sort of violence. “It’s the SFI that terrorises campuses. They don’t have any right to blame us,” he said. The clash between the KSU and the SFI began around 1pm when the students went for lunch after polling in the college elections, held as part of the Kerala Technical University college union elections.

A 15-member group of Youth Congress workers was camping at the college gate area. SFI workers questioned their presence and tried to chase them away. Police said that after reaching the bridge connecting the district panchayat and a museum 100 metres away from the college, the Youth Congress workers turned back and attacked the SFI activists with knives, resulting in the murder.

Kerala is witnessing a campus murder after more than three years. The previous incident was in July, 2018 when Abhimanyu, an SFI worker, was murdered by an activist of the Campus Front at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

