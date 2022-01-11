STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TP Chandrasekharan murder accused Kirmani Manoj and gang booked in drug party in Wayanad

Police found MDMA and marijuana in the possession of the gang, Wayanad SP Aravind Sukumar said.

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Sixteen people, including TP Chandrasekharan murder accused, Mahe native Manoj Kumar alias Kirmani Manoj, have been taken into police custody on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in connection with a drug party at a private resort at Padinjarathara in Wayanad.

The accused were nabbed early morning by a special team led by Wayanad district police chief Aravind Sukumar following a tip-off.

"In the 16-member team, there are persons who are accused in criminal cases and are members of the goonda squad. They gathered at the resort to take part in the wedding anniversary of Muhsin Kambalakkad, a goonda leader. Police found MDMA and marijuana in the possession of the gang," said Aravind Sukumar, Wayanad SP. The accused were brought to Padinjarathara police station and police have started arrest procedures. 

Manoj was sentenced to life imprisonment following the murder of RMPI leader TP Chandrasekharan. Now, he is on parole. Kirmani Manoj is also an accused in the murder of RSS activist and lawyer Valsaraja Kurup of Thalassery. 
 

