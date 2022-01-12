STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Third wave: Kerala's Covid cases double in a week, deaths cross 50,000

Kerala’s daily Covid case count increased by 100 per cent from last week to 9,000-plus on Tuesday, prompting the state government to take measures to manage the caseload.

Published: 12th January 2022

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s daily Covid case count increased by 100 per cent from last week to 9,000-plus on Tuesday, prompting the state government to take measures to manage the caseload.

Health Minister Veena George, who cited “increased interaction” during  Christmas and New Year as the reason for the spike, urged all to exercise caution.

The state had imposed a four-day night curfew to prevent crowding during the New Year fete, yet the number of patients has doubled compared to 10 days ago.

Total deaths crossed the 50,000-mark, with the additional count from the last three months forming 39% of that figure.

“This week has seen more people in the 20-40 age group testing positive,” Veena said. 

Set up at least one CFLTC in every district, says CM

She said the testing strategy is based on Central guidelines.

“The elderly and those with comorbidities should take precaution. They need not come to the health centres for medicines as direction has been issued to give them at the doorsteps of people facing lifestyle diseases. Unnecessary travel also should be avoided,” the minister added.

The minister reviewed the preparedness in various districts and the availability of Covid and non-Covid beds in hospitals, ICUs, ventilators, oxygen plants and medicines.

With cases increasing, the health department reactivated 13 committees to deal with the situation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the district collectors to set up at least one Covid first-line treatment centre in each district.

The state also requested the Centre to reinstate Covid Brigade to make more health workers available to meet the demand. At present 5.7% of the 44,441 active patients are admitted in hospitals.

14.18%  was the test positivity rate on Tuesday

