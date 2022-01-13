STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beef up security for K Sudhakaran, VD Satheesan: Special Branch

Published: 13th January 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Branch has recommended enhancing security of state Congress chief K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader VD Satheesan in the wake of political tension prevailing in the state after the murder of SFI member Dheeraj Rajendran.

The CPM and its feeder organisations had trained their guns on Sudhakaran after the SFI member’s murder in Idukki. They alleged that the murder of Dheeraj was a result of Sudhakaran bringing in violent elements into the party fold to impart it a semi-cadre outlook. 

