K-Rail has been envisioned as people’s project: KN Balagopal

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The upcoming SilverLine project has been envisioned as a people’s project, said Finance Minister KN Balagopal. The concept of pollution-free transport will be implemented through the project, he said at an event held at the Keshavan Memorial Town Hall to discuss the SilverLine project.

SilverLine is a project being planned by the state government for future generations, said ministers K N Balagopal and J Chinchurani.

It is a project that is becoming a necessity for modern society, said Balagopal. “Despite being a small state, Kerala has over one crore vehicles. Road development alone will not facilitate further transportation. In this case, the expressway is constructed with the help of limited construction materials.

The project will also pave the way for infrastructure development worth Rs 50,000 crore,” he added. Principal Secretary K R Jyothilal, K-Rail managing director V S Ajith Kumar and finance director Reggie John were present at the event.

Travel to capital in 22 minutes

Once the SilverLine is launched, travel to Thiruvananthapuram from Kollam will take only 22 minutes, said K-Rail managing director V S Ajith Kumar. He was explaining the SilverLine project to the audience at the event. The journey from Kollam to Ernakulam takes about an hour and three minutes. It takes about three hours and 54 minutes to reach Kasaragod, he added.

The total cost of the project is expected to be Rs 63,000 crore. The officials informed that it is also possible to make a profit by getting a long-term loan. There will be a system to run the train at intervals of 20 minutes. The rate is expected to be Rs 2.75 per km.

As much as 27% of the project cost will be earmarked for rehabilitation. More compensation will be given to those who will lose their land, house or business, said Ajith.