Renowned Malayalam poet S Ramesan passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Noted Malayalam poet S Ramesan died at his home on Thursday morning. The 69-year-old poet, who woke up early collapsed and died at his residence at Pachalam in Ernakulam city on Thursday. Born at Vaikom in Kottayam district on February 16, 1952, Ramesan completed his graduation at Maharaja's College in Ernakulam and was elected college chairman twice between 1970 to 75. He pursued his Law studies at Ernakulam Government Law College.

Ramesan who was active in the cultural sphere of the state played a key role in the formation of Chalachitra Academy, Vailoppilly Samskrithi Bahvan, Kerala Historical Research Council, Kerala Book Marketing SocietyThakazhi Memorial Cultural Centre and elevating Kerala Kalamandalam to the status of a deemed university.

Known as an orator, Ramesan started writing from his school days and had won many award including Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, Asan award and Fokana award.

He joined Kerala government service as Block development officer in 1981 and retired as additional development commissioner in 2007. He had served as the additional private secretary in charge of cultural affairs at the office of former minister for culture T K Ramakrishnan from 1996 to 2001. He served as the vice president and general secretary of Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham, a member of Sahitya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham, president of Ernakulam Public Library and chief editor of Grandhalokam literary magazine.

He is survived by his wife T P Leela (Retd professor, S N college) and daughters Soumya Ramesh and Sandhya Ramesh.

The mortal remains will be brought to house at Pachalam at 8 am on Friday. The body will be kept at Ernakulam Town Hall for public homage at 11 am. The cremation will be held at Pachalam crematorium at 2 pm.