STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Renowned Malayalam poet S Ramesan passes away

Known as an orator, Ramesan started writing from his school days and had won many award including Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, Asan award and Fokana award.

Published: 13th January 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

S Ramesan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Noted Malayalam poet S Ramesan died at his home on Thursday morning. The 69-year-old poet, who woke up early collapsed and died at his residence at Pachalam in Ernakulam city on Thursday. Born at Vaikom in Kottayam district on February 16, 1952, Ramesan completed his graduation at Maharaja's College in Ernakulam and was elected college chairman twice between 1970 to 75. He pursued his Law studies at Ernakulam Government Law College.

Ramesan who was active in the cultural sphere of the state played a key role in the formation of Chalachitra Academy, Vailoppilly Samskrithi Bahvan, Kerala Historical Research Council, Kerala Book Marketing SocietyThakazhi Memorial Cultural Centre and elevating Kerala Kalamandalam to the status of a deemed university.

Known as an orator, Ramesan started writing from his school days and had won many award including Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, Asan award and Fokana award.

He joined Kerala government service as Block development officer in 1981 and retired as additional development commissioner in 2007. He had served as the additional private secretary in charge of cultural affairs at the office of former minister for culture T K Ramakrishnan from 1996 to 2001. He served as the vice president and general secretary of Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham, a member of Sahitya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham, president of Ernakulam Public Library and chief editor of Grandhalokam literary magazine.

He is survived by his wife T P Leela (Retd professor, S N college) and daughters Soumya Ramesh and Sandhya Ramesh.

The mortal remains will be brought to house at Pachalam at 8 am on Friday. The body will be kept at Ernakulam Town Hall for public homage at 11 am. The cremation will be held at Pachalam crematorium at 2 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malayalam poet S Ramesan
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp