What Covid? Flouting curbs, CPM leaders in Kerala enjoy party festivities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be termed as a PR disaster, the mega thiruvathirakkali organised at Parassala on Tuesday in connection with the CPM’s Thiruvananthapuram district conference received severe flak from within and outside the party for its wrong timing.

The event, organised by feeder organisation All India Democratic Women’s Association, saw more than 500 (502 as per party sources) women dancing to the lyrics extolling the virtues of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF government as party politburo member M A Baby, minister V Sivankutty and CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan watched.

However, the event soon turned controversial as the programme was held flouting the restrictions the state government has brought in to counter the new Covid wave.

Also, the ambulance carrying the body of slain SFI leader Dheeraj Rajendran was travelling from Idukki to his native place in Kannur when party leaders were enjoying the thiruvathira performance here.

The most recent Covid review meeting chaired by the CM had capped the outdoor programme attendance to 150 people.

Congress state chief K Sudhakaran said the CPM was celebrating the death of Dheeraj by organising thiruvathira. Several CPM sympathisers registered their protest on social media.

Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said there was a 100% increase in Covid cases in the past one week and attributed it to the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

On the question of the norms being flouted in party meetings, Veena’s answer was that the Covid restrictions were to be followed by all.

“The police, health department and local bodies are all doing their duty,” she said.

Later in the day, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan remarked that the performance should have been avoided.

Case registered

The Parassala police have registered a case against a district panchayat member and 550 others, who could be identified, for organising the mega thiruvathira event.

District panchayat member V R Salooja, who is also the health standing committee member, and 550 women thiruvathira performers were booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act.