Duo accused in Dheeraj Rajendran’s murder surrenders

IDUKKI: Two persons accused in the murder of SFI activist Dheeraj Rajendran, 21, at Government Engineering College in Painavu here surrendered on Thursday. KSU Idukki assembly constituency president Tony Abraham, 23, and Jithin Thomas, 24, surrendered at Kulamavu police station in the presence of their lawyers.

They are learnt to have told police that they were involved in the crime. The duo was handed over to the investigation team from Idukki. They will be questioned in detail and their arrest recorded later. As per the remand report, six persons are involved in the crime. Of them, two — Youth Congress Vazhathope mandalam president Nikhil Paily, 31 and Idukki mandalam vice-president Jerin Jojo, 22 — were arrested and sent to judicial custody. Nikhil is the key accused.

Two others are absconding and police are trying to trace them. The police have sought the custody of Nikhil and Jerin for detailed interrogation. The police, who carried out a search at the spot of the crime with Nikhil, are yet to find the pen knife he used to stab Dheeraj.