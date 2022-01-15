STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala records 48 more Omicron cases; strict curbs imposed in Thiruvananthapuram 

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector  Najot Khosa on Saturday issued an order banning public meetings and community gatherings in the district.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Saturday reported 48 more Omicron cases including 9 people who got infected through contact. With this, the total Omicron tally in the state rose to 528, said Health minister Veena George.  

Of the 48 cases, 12 are from Kozhikode, 9 from Ernakulam, 7 from Thrissur, 6 from Thiruvananthapuram, 4 from Kottayam, 2 from Malappuram, and one each from Kollam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Wayanad, In addition, three Tamil Nadu natives who came from UAE were also tested positive.

Among those detected positive for Omicron on Saturday, two have come from high-risk countries while 33 are from low-risk countries. Three people in Thrissur and one in Kollam have come from other states. Nine people got the Omicron variant through contact. This includes 8 from Kozhikode and one from Kottayam.

Of the total 528 Omicron cases detected in the state so far, 365 cases are people who came from low-risk countries. While 92 cases are people who came from high-risk countries, 10 are from other states. So far 61 people have got infected through contact.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration has imposed strict restrictions in the district in the wake of the steep surge of Covid-19 spread. District Collector  Najot Khosa on Saturday issued an order banning public meetings and community gatherings in the district.

The Collector, who is also the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, said that meetings and gatherings of more than 50 people would not be allowed, and if there were any such meetings, the organisers should postpone them. The number of people who can attend weddings and funerals has been fixed at 50. City and rural district police chiefs have also been directed for strict monitoring. All official functions and functions should be conducted online, including those of the  Government, Semi-Government, Public Sector Undertakings, and Co-operative Societies.

Crowds are not allowed in malls and commercial institutions. The entry of people should be limited to one person per 25 square feet of business premises. The order said that if clusters form in educational institutions, the institutions should be closed for 15 days and the principal/headmaster should inform the medical officer of the area concerned.

