STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Money and muscle power have won: Reactions galore on Franco Mulakkal's acquittal

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma expressed shock at the verdict. “Shocked at the judgment of Kerala Additional District and Sessions Court.

Published: 15th January 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bishop Franco Mulakkal greeting his supporters after he was acquitted by the Additional District and Sessions Court-I in Kottayam on Friday 

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: “Shocking”, “justice denied”, “extremely unfortunate” -- these were some of the reactions from the public and  prominent personalities after the trial court acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case.

“Money and muscle power have won. We are distraught,” said Sr. Anupama, one of the nuns who acted as the spokesperson for the victim through the last 3-4 years, speaking to reporters outside her convent at Kuravilangad. “We can’t believe this verdict.”

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma expressed shock at the verdict. “Shocked at the judgment of Kerala Additional District and Sessions Court. The victim nun must go to the higher court. NCW is with her in this fight for justice,” she tweeted.

While actor Rima Kallingal shared a photo of the nuns of Kuravilangadu with the hashtag ‘Avalkoppam’ (With her), Parvathy Thiruvothu wrote ‘Always With Her’ on her Facebook page along with the photo of the nuns. 

A shocker to probe team

Kottayam: The judgment came as a shocker to the prosecution, the investigation team as well as the complainant. Responding to the media, special public prosecutor Jithesh J Babu said an appeal would be filed in the higher court. “I am completely unaware of the grounds on which the case was dismissed,” he said. Former Kottayam district police chief Harisankar, who oversaw the investigation, aired his strong dissatisfaction with the verdict.

WATCH |

According to him, it was an unexpected verdict as the prosecution and the investigation teams expected 100 per cent conviction in the case. He added that the verdict is an aberration of various orders of the higher courts, including the Supreme Court, with regard to rape cases. “Definitely, the verdict would stand out in the Indian judicial system. We will verify the interpretations of the court in arriving at the judgment and file an appeal,” he said. He added that the judgment would give a wrong message to society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Franco Mulakkal Nun rape case
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp