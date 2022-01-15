STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thousands witness Makarajyothi, have darshan at Sabarimala

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, MLAs Pramod Narayan and K U Jenishkumar,

Published: 15th January 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

The procession carrying Thiruvabharanam, the golden ornaments to be adorned on idol of Lord Ayyappa, at Lower Thirumuttam on Friday | Shaji vettipuram

By PT Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: In an atmosphere of religious fervour and ‘Swamiye Saranamayyappa’ reverberating in the air, thousands of devotees witnessed Makarajyothi, which marked the end of the Makaravilakku season, and had darshan at the Lord Ayyappa temple here on Friday.

The Makaravilakku ceremony, after adorning the Thiruvabharanam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa, was performed by thantri Mahesh Mohanaru in the presence of melsanthi Parameswaran Nampoothiri at 6.49pm. After the ceremony, Makarajyothi was visible for the devotees on the south-eastern sky of the temple at 6.55pm.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, MLAs Pramod Narayan and K U Jenishkumar, Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan, members Manoj Charalel and P M Thankappan, additional chief secretary (devaswom) and special commissioner M Manoj, devaswom commissioner B S Prakash, devaswom chief engineer Krishnakumar, Sabarimala devaswom executive officer Krishnakumara Warrier and administrative officer Sunilkumar attended the ceremony.

Earlier, the Thiruvabharanam procession from Pandalam was accorded a traditional reception on arrival in front of the golden flag mast at Sannidhanam under the leadership of the TDB president and members at 6.25pm.

Makarasamkrama pooja
Makarasamkrama pooja, the auspicious occasion of the Sun moving from ‘Dakshinayanam’ to ‘Utharayanam’, was performed at Lord Ayyappa temple at 2.29pm on Friday. As part of the ritual, the thantri performed ‘abhishekam’ with the ghee kept in the coconuts that were brought from Kowdiar palace, the ancestral home of the Travancore royal family, on the idol of Lord Ayyappa.

Malikappuram procession 
The annual five-day procession carrying the ‘sreebali’ idol of the Malikappuram Devi began on Friday after the Makaravilakku ceremony at 8pm. On the first four days, the procession will be from Malikappuram temple to the front side of the Holy Steps and on the concluding day on January 18, the procession will go up to Saramkuthy.

Guruthi ritual on Jan 19
The annual ‘guruthi’ ritual, for the blessings of the hill gods, as part of the pilgrimage season will be held at Malikappuram at 10pm on January 19. The temple will be closed at 6am on January  20, marking the conclusion of the annual pilgrimage season with the ceremony as part of the return journey of the Thiruvabharanam procession to Pandalam.

Harivarasanam award function
Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan handed over the 10th Harivarasanam Award to  singer and music director Alleppey Ranganath at a function here at 9am on Friday. Presenting the award, the minister said the government had extended maximum support and assistance to the devotees in the pilgrimage season. Under the Covid restrictions, the government opened the traditional trekking path of Neelimala-Appachimedu and Erumeli-Karimala-Valiyanavattom forest path to the devotees, he said. After the function, an orchestra performance was conducted by Alleppey Ranganath and his team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala Makaravilakku Makarajyothi
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp