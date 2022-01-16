STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

507 kg of gunpowder seized from firecracker godown in Kasaragod

Cracker shopowner Aboobeckar Siddique says he brought the explosives to supply for a temple festival but the fireworks got cancelled.

Published: 16th January 2022 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Kasaragod police pose with the explosives seized from a godown of a cracker shop in Kumbla near Kasaragod on Sunday.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Kasaragod police seized 507 kg of explosives, mostly gun powder, from a godown of a cracker shop at Kidoor in Kumbla on Sunday, said district police chief Vaibhav Saxena.

The owner of the godown, Aboobeckar Siddique (41), had a license to stock only up to 15 kg of explosive, said the officer.

Saxena had got a tip-off that explosives were stored in the godown flouting norms. "We roped in a special team and within two hours we made the seizure," he said. Siddique had planned to shift the explosives to another location by Sunday evening, he said.

Siddique, however, told police that he bought the large quantity of gunpowder to supply to Kanipura Sri Gopalakrishna Temple at Kumbla. The temple's festival -- which started on January 14 and will end on January 17 -- is known for its blazing pyrotechnics.

However, in a meeting of the Covid-19 core committee on January 13, collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand denied the temple permission for celebrations and fireworks and asked the committee to restrict the festival to religious rituals.

District police chief Saxena said the police were yet to confirm the end-use of the gunpowder. "Siddique will be booked for violating the Explosives Act. The court will decide the relevant sections," he said.
Caption: Kasaragod police pose with the explosives seized from a godown of a cracker shop in Kumbla near Kasaragod on Sunday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
507 kg explosives Kasargod police Vaibhav Saxena Aboobeckar Siddique Kanipura Sri Gopalakrishna Temple pyrotechnics Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp