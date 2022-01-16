STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

K Sudhakaran defends Dheeraj Rajendran's murder accused

Sudhakaran said nobody has seen who had stabbed Dheeraj and Nikhil was actually trying to run away from a violent SFI mob.

Published: 16th January 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

State Congress president K Sudhakaran leaves the venue after addressing the meet the press event in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran on Saturday raised a strong defence for Youth Congress leader Nikhil Pylee who was arrested by the Idukki police on charges of murdering engineering student and SFI activist Dheeraj Rajendran last week. Sudhakaran said nobody has seen who had stabbed Dheeraj and Nikhil was actually trying to run away from a violent SFI mob.

“It was SFI students who were with Dheeraj who said they hadn’t seen who had stabbed Dheeraj. One of them told Kairali TV that Dheeraj fell after being punched by someone. Nikhil became an accused as he was on the spot at the time of the incident,” Sudhakaran said while addressing a meet the press programme at the Trivandrum Press Club. 

He also said the party would provide legal aid to the arrested workers if they are innocent. “The five others who were arrested along with Nikhil were not at the spot when the incident occurred. One of them was going home in a police jeep and two others were at a place seven km away from Painavu,” he said. 

According to Sudhakaran, a 40-member gang of SFI workers threatened the small group of Youth Congress workers standing outside the gate of the college on the college election day. “They were chased away. Nikhil Pylee was chased away for 350 metres. He was trying to escape from an angry mob. It is also not sure whether he had stabbed in self-defence. How can the responsibility for the murder fall on KSU or Congress? 

Reacting to allegations that he hadn’t condemned the murder, Sudhakaran said he told reporters the next day at Kollam that he had shared the grief of the family. “Dheeraj came from a Congress family. I wanted to go and meet his parents. But, I can’t as if I go there, CPM will create trouble for them,” he said. “I agree that such a situation should have been avoided. He was the hope of the family,” he added. 

“There had been several murders in the past. Have you seen any political party celebrating a murder like this? What is there to be happy about? They got a martyr and they are happy,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakaran Congress SFI activist Dheeraj Rajendran
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp