STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cops register 161 cases, arrest 10 in Kerala for circulating child abuse material online

ADGP Manoj Abraham said the arrested suspects included IT professionals and youth having white collar jobs

Published: 17th January 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Child Abuse

The raids were part of Operation P-Hunt, which is meant to bust rackets and individuals involved in circulation and sharing of child abuse content (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police have registered 161 cases and arrested 10 people who allegedly uploaded and circulated child sexual abuse material in cyberspace. The arrests were made after the police's Countering Child Sexual Exploitation (CCSE) team conducted statewide raids on Sunday.

The raids were part of Operation P-Hunt, which is meant to bust rackets and individuals involved in circulation and sharing of child abuse content.

ADGP Manoj Abraham, who is the nodal officer of the Cyberdome that monitors P-Hunt, said about 410 locations were identified and the information was passed on to 280 teams that operated under the district police chiefs.

During the raids, 186 devices were seized and 161 cases were registered across the state, Manoj added.

During the raids, gadgets including mobile phones, modems, hard disks, memory cards, laptops and computers were seized. The gadgets contained graphic abuse videos of children. Some of the content appeared to be that of local children between the age of five and 16.

Manoj said the arrested suspects included IT professionals and youth having white collar jobs. Most of them were tech savvy and hence used encrypting softwars to upload and download abuse content from the dark web.

The sustained police action acted as a deterrence for the offenders for a short period, but most of them repeat the crime using better tools that give them anonymity. The police said the suspects now watch the video and delete it immediately using special software that aids them to avoid detection. They also format their phones every three days making it difficult for the law enforcement agencies to track them.

In some cases, it was noticed that the offenders used malware to activate the webcams of the victims. Compounding the woes of the agencies, some offenders used online live sex sessions involving children that could be attended by users over restricted links available on payment.

The police since 2017 have conducted 2280 raids and registered 1235 cases under Operation P-Hunt. As many as 1693 devices were seized and 258 people have been so far arrested under the special drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala police Child abuse
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp