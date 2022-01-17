COVID: Veteran musician Alleppey Ranganath is no more

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA/KOCHI: Veteran music director Alleppey Ranganath, who composed some evergreen devotional songs and film songs passed away on Sunday.

He was 73. Ranganath was undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College after contracting COVID-19.

Ranganath, the eldest son of Vezhapra Kunjukunju Bhagavatar and Ganabhooshanam MG Devammalu, entered Mollywood as a composer through the movie Jesus (1972). He has composed nearly 2,000 songs for various films and dramas. It also include more than 200 devotional songs was well as light music.

Last week, he was presented with the prestigious 'Harivarasanam' award by the Kerala Government.